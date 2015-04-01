DUBAI, April 1 National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK) has tightened pricing guidance for its capital-boosting
bond issue, which is expected to price later in the day and will
be worth around $650 million, a document from lead arrangers
showed on Wednesday.
The Gulf state's largest lender has set final yield for the
bond, which will boost its Tier 1 -- or core -- capital, at 5.75
percent, tighter than the 5.875 percent area indicated earlier
on Wednesday and the initial price thoughts on Tuesday of in the
high 5 percent area.
Order books for the transaction, which will be of benchmark
size, have a perpetual lifespan and which can only be redeemed
by the bank after the sixth year, are in the vicinity of $1.4
billion, the document showed.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards
of $500 million.
HSBC and Standard Chartered are the joint global
coordinators for the transaction, joined by Citigroup, National
Bank of Abu Dhabi and NBK Capital as joint lead managers.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)