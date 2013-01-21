BRIEF-BDO Unibank says Lorna Tan resigned as CEO of BDO Hong Kong Branch
* Lorna Tan, senior vice president of BDO Unibank, submitted her resignation as chief executive of BDO Hong Kong Branch
(Corrects dollar conversion to bln not mln)
DUBAI Jan 21 National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf state's largest lender, posted a slight rise in its 2012 net profit, according to a bourse statement by the Kuwaiti lender on Monday.
Net profit for 2012 stood at 305.12 million dinars ($1.08 billion), compared with 302.4 dinars a year ago, NBK said. The bank recommended the distribution of 30 percent cash dividends and five percent bonus shares for 2012. ($1 = 0.2814 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Ediitng by Dinesh Nair)
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion