BRIEF-Kalleback Property Invest H2 rental income up at SEK 33.4 mln
* H2 rental income 33.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million)
NAIROBI, March 19 National Bank of Kenya's pretax profit slid 9.4 percent last year to 2.44 billion shillings ($29.31 mln), hurt by a rise in provisions for bad debts, its chief executive said on Monday.
Earnings per share fell to 3.19 shillings from 4.18 shillings the previous period, Reuben Marambii told an investors briefing. ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Friday after it hit an 18 month-high in the previous session.
* Rbs CEO says there will be further job losses as bank targets 2 billion stg cost cuts over next 4 years