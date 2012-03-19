NAIROBI, March 19 National Bank of Kenya's pretax profit slid 9.4 percent last year to 2.44 billion shillings ($29.31 mln), hurt by a rise in provisions for bad debts, its chief executive said on Monday.

Earnings per share fell to 3.19 shillings from 4.18 shillings the previous period, Reuben Marambii told an investors briefing. ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza)