NAIROBI, June 12 KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has sent an expression of interest about acquiring a controlling stake in National Bank of Kenya to the government, CEO Joshua Oigara said on Monday.

Oigara was confirming details contained in official documents reported by Reuters earlier. He promised to offer more details at a later date, citing regulatory requirements. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)