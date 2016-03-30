(Updates with comments from CEO)
By Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, March 30 Kenya's National Bank
has warned its 2015 earnings would fall by at least a quarter
due to bad loans, a day after saying its chief executive and
five top managers had been placed on compulsory leave pending an
internal audit.
In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said its portfolio of
non-performing loans had increased towards the end of 2015,
leading to a sharp increase in the level of impairment charges
it was facing.
Yet Munir Ahmed, the chief executive who was sent on forced
leave by the bank's board after serving for three and a half
years, told Reuters there had been a disagreement with the
central bank and external auditors on levels of provisioning for
bad debts.
"It is just an over-reaction to the provisions that the
central bank has enhanced at all banks," Ahmed said by phone,
referring to the board's decision to place the executives on
leave.
The central bank said on Tuesday it welcomed the board of
National Bank's actions to strengthen the bank while ensuring
its operations continued smoothly.
The board said its decision to send the six managers home
showed its commitment to corporate governance rules and central
bank's guidelines.
But Ahmed disputed this view. "Corporate governance is
generally the responsibility of the entire board so to put that
on the CEO's office is both wrong and unnecessary," he said.
Ahmed accused the central bank of being rigid with its rules
on the treatment of borrowers, demanding the lender makes full
provision for problem loans, even when a borrower has provided a
credible account of delays in repayments.
"Those are the kind of things that are open to
interpretation, have always been open to interpretation and if
rules are to be changed, they should be done in a bit more
transitional way," Ahmed said.
Commercial lending rates jumped to above 20 percent in the
second half of last year, driving up non-performing loans across
the industry.
Two Kenyan lenders, Imperial and Dubai, were placed under
statutory management by the central bank last year, causing
central bank Governor Patrick Njoroge to vow to tighten
supervision of banks.
National Bank's board said the compulsory leave for Ahmed
and the other managers did not mean they were guilty of any
offence.
"We reiterate that the internal process is not an indictment
on the said managers but an opportunity to ensure a fair,
transparent and independent audit process," Mohamed Hassan,
chairman of National Bank's board, said in a statement.
($1 = 101.2500 Kenyan shillings)
