DUBAI Feb 7 National Bank of Kuwait
might have to take further provisions for non-performing loans
if markets remain weak, its chief executive Isam al-Sager said
in an interview aired on Saudi Arabian-owned Al Arabiya
television on Sunday.
Last month, the Gulf state's largest commercial lender
reported a 6.3 per cent decline in fourth-quarter net profit to
54.24 million dinars ($180.8 million). Sager said in the
interview that the fall was due to declining stock markets and
precautionary provisions.
"There have to be precautions and provisions if the
situation continues with declining asset prices and declining
stock markets that would lead to bad results," Sager said. "It
would require us to take more provisions."
