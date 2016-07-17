DUBAI, July 17 National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, fell short of analysts' forecasts despite reporting a 7.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The bank made a net profit of 71.68 million dinars ($237.2 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 66.87 million dinars a year earlier, it said in the statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast on average that the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 79.04 million dinars. ($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars)