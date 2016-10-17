DUBAI Oct 17 National Bank of Kuwait,
the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported a 6.4
percent rise in third-quarter net profit, according to a
statement on Monday.
The bank made a net profit of 68.65 million dinars ($227.24
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 64.53
million dinars a year earlier, it said in the bourse filing.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and HSBC forecast NBK would make a
quarterly net profit of 73.7 million dinars and 67 million
dinars respectively.
Banks in Kuwait and the rest of the Gulf are facing stronger
headwinds as lower oil prices trim deposit growth and push up
problem loans. Still, in a research note last month, Moody's
Investors Service noted that Kuwaiti banks were better placed
than their regional peers to weather liquidity tightening as
they remained primarily deposit funded and liquidity buffers
were comfortable.
The bank's net interest income edged up 5.9 percent to
118.98 million dinars, while net fees and commission income
dipped by 1.2 percent to 31.76 million dinars.
($1 = 0.3021 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)