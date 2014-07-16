Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
DUBAI, July 16 National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported a 29 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday but missed analysts' estimates.
Net profit climbed to 60.9 million dinars ($215.8 million) in the three months to June 30 from 47.2 million dinars a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's first-half financial statement.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted 74.8 million dinars profit on average.
For the first half of this year, profit rose to 144.8 million dinars from 128.5 million dinars a year earlier, as the operating environment in Kuwait continued to improve with a pick-up in the economy, the bank said. ($1 = 0.2822 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.