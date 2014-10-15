* Q3 net profit 59.1 mln dinars vs 70.1 mln dinars yr-ago

By David French

DUBAI, Oct 15 National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported a 15.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations despite an increase in revenue.

It gave no reason for the profit fall.

The bank made a net profit of 59.1 million dinars ($204.7 million) in the three months to the end of September, down from 70.1 million dinars a year ago, a bourse filing said.

Five analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast NBK to post a net profit of 78.95 million dinars in the third quarter.

An 8.3 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit suggests provisions -- or money set aside to cover potential bad loans -- may have hit earnings.

"NBK's conservative management practices and its strong financial position helped the bank sustain its profitability and resilient market position," Nasser al-Sayer, chairman of NBK, said in the statement.

The decline in third-quarter net profit came despite the bank posting a 7.8 percent increase in its operating revenue versus the same quarter of 2013.

Aiding this increase was a 10.2 percent year-on-year gain in total loans and advances, which stood at 11.6 billion dinars on September 30.

Deposits rose 7.5 percent to 10.8 billion dinars over the same time period.

NBK's fourth-quarter net profit is expected to be boosted significantly after it sold a 30 percent stake in International Bank of Qatar at the beginning of October. It said it would book a gain of 25 million dinars on the transaction.

(1 US dollar = 0.2888 Kuwaiti dinar) (Editing by Matt Smith and Mark Potter)