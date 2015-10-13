(Refiles to add missing company name from headline)
DUBAI Oct 13 National Bank of Kuwait,
the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported a
third-quarter profit rise on Tuesday helped by higher interest
income.
Net profit rose 9.1 percent to 64.5 million dinars ($213.8
million) for the three months to Sept. 30.
This was below estimates from two analysts polled by Reuters
who had forecast NBK would achieve a profit of 71.0-71.8 million
dinars.
NBK said interest income rose to 112.3 million dinars from
102.1 million a year earlier driven by strong business volumes
growth.
Interest income accounted for 65.7 percent of total revenue,
while operating revenue was up 2.1 percent to 170.9 million
dinars.
At the end of the third quarter, NBK's total assets were
23.78 billion dinars, up 9.4 percent from a year earlier.
Current liabilities were 19.92 billion dinars, up from 18.11
billion.
Like other Gulf banks, NBK has sought to bolster its capital
in recent months. On Oct. 4 it said it had received central bank
approval to issue capital-boosting bonds worth up to 125 million
dinars. The bonds will be Basel III-compliant and will enhance
the bank's Tier 2, or supplementary, capital.
NBK said in July it wanted to strengthen its business in
Egypt, where it has around 30 branches, as the security and
political environment stabilises.
It also has overseas branches in Saudi Arabia and United
Arab Emirates.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Andrew Torchia and Jason
Neely)