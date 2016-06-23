DUBAI, June 23 National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) said on Thursday that subscriptions for its capital increase constituted 301 percent of the available shares.

Shareholders took up rights to shares worth 94.99 percent of the issue, with the remaining shares to be allotted to investors wishing to buy extra shares, with total demand meaning the offering was substantially oversubscribed.

The rights issue was worth around 137.6 million dinars ($473.2 million), according to Reuters calculations, and ran between May 18 and June 16.

