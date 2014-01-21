Jan 21 NBNK:
* Ex Nbnk chairman levene says he personally handed document to
Lloyds
counterpart spelling out risk of selling branches to Co-op
* Ex-Nbnk CEO hoffman says it's inconceivable Lloyds was
unaware of nbnk's
serious concerns over viability of Co-op bid
* Ex-Nbnk CEO hoffman says he was approached by headhunter
about joining Co-op
bank during Lloyds branch disposal process
* Ex-Nbnk chair levene says former bank of England governor
mervyn king told
him Lloyds branch sale would be a political decision
* Ex-Nbnk chair levene says former bank of England governor
king told him
nbnk's bid