LONDON, Sept 6 British banking venture NBNK Investments said it was in talks over making an acquisition but declined to name the target it was seeking to buy, following media reports it was looking to buy the UK banking operations of National Australia Bank (NAB) .

"There can be no certainty that a transaction will be forthcoming. Further announcements will be made in due course," NBNK said in a statement, adding that trading in its shares would now be suspended.

The Daily Telegraph and Sky News said on Monday NBNK's talks with NAB UK over possibly buying Yorkshire and Clydesdale banks formed part of NBNK's bigger plan to buy some 630 retail bank branches which Lloyds Banking Group Plc has been forced to sell by regulators.

NBNK said any deal could constitute a reverse takeover of the company.

A spokesman for NAB UK told Reuters on Monday that the company's priority was to grow its existing business but added: "In this climate it is also only natural that we would look at other options available to us ... This would, however, be against strict financial criteria with our key focus to generate value for our shareholders."

Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that NBNK, Sun Capital Partners and The Co-Operative Group's banking arm are in the running for the Lloyds branches, which analysts say could fetch about 2.5 billion pounds ($4 billion).

NBNK was set up last year by former Lloyd's of London insurance chairman Peter Levene and it raised an initial 50 million pounds through a stock market flotation.

Striking a deal with NAB UK would give it more funding to buy the Lloyds branches.

Both Lloyds and rival Royal Bank of Scotland have been ordered by regulators to sell assets after they had to be bailed out by the British government during the credit crisis.

Britain ended up with an 83 percent stake in RBS and a stake of roughly 41 percent in Lloyds. ($1 = 0.621 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan and David Holmes)