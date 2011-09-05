* NBNK declines to comment on the reports

* NAB UK says priority organic growth but would consider other options

LONDON, Sept 5 British banking venture NBNK Investments is in talks to buy the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banking divisions of National Australia Bank , two British media reports said on Monday.

Sky News and the Daily Telegraph's website said NBNK had started talks over the potential deal, which would form part of NBNK's bigger plan to buy some 630 retail bank branches which Lloyds has been forced to sell by regulators.

An NBNK spokesman declined to comment on the reports.

A spokesman for NAB UK reiterated that its priority was to grow its existing business but added "in this climate it is also only natural that we would look at other options available to us."

"This would, however, be against strict financial criteria with our key focus to generate value for our shareholders," he added.

Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that NBNK, Sun Capital Partners and The Co-Operative Group's banking arm are currently in the running for the Lloyds branches, which analysts say could fetch about 2.5 billion pounds ($4.1 billion).

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)