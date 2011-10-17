BRIEF-MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend, above forecasts
* MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3
DUBAI Oct 17 National Bank of Oman made a net profit of 10.2 million Omani rials ($26.5 mln) in the third quarter, Reuters calculated, a jump of 43.7 percent from the prior-year period.
Nine-month profit rose to 27.3 million rials from 21.7 million rials in the same period last year, the company said in a statement to the bourse. ($1 = 0.385 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Martina Fuchs)
* MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3
PARIS, Feb 10 Seven out of 10 French voters want conservative presidential candidate Francoi Fillon to step down, an opinion poll by Odoxa for France Info radio said on Friday, as a scandal over alleged "fake work" for his wife continued to weigh on his campaign.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.