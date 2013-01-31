* Angela Spindler named CEO

* Spindler to succeed Alan White before July

LONDON Jan 31 British home-shopping group N Brown said Angela Spindler will succeed Alan White as chief executive when he retires this summer after 10 years in the top job.

Spindler has been CEO of The Original Factory Shop since 2009 and prior to that had roles at Coca-Cola Co, Pedigree Masterfoods, Asda and Debenhams.

The Manchester, northwest England-based group, which targets older and larger shoppers with brands such as Simply Be, Jacamo and Marisota, said on Thursday Spindler will join the business before July 1.

White is retiring after 25 years with the firm and plans to build a portfolio of non-executive directorships.

Shares in N Brown closed on Wednesday at 357.5 pence, valuing the business at 1.01 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).