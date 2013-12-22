Target Q4 same-store sales drop more than expected
Feb 28 Target Corp reported a steeper-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, highlighting the retailer's struggles in the holiday season.
Dec 22 Internet and catalogue retailer N Brown Group plc, which owns the Jacamo and Simply Be brands, is seeking to expand its presence in the UK, The Daily Telegraph reported.
The company, which has nine outlets in the UK, has hired a former Asda property executive to spearhead the property acquisition according to the newspaper.
"We're looking for locations which will be suitable to house our brands, Jacamo and Simply Be, and complement our established and thriving internet and catalogue businesses," Guy Price, N Brown's new property acquisitions manager, told the Telegraph.
The company, which targets older and larger shoppers, had said in October it planned to open 25 stores in the UK to drive sales from its click and collect services. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 Major U.S. corporations are going to war in Washington over a Republican 'border adjustment' tax proposal meant to boost exports over imports, with lawmakers in Congress coming under pressure from some of the nation's biggest employers.
* Facing collapse, Takata continues search for financial backer