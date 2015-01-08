Jan 8 N Brown Group Plc :

* Dean Moore, chief financial officer, is to step down as a director of company to pursue other interests

* Dean will remain with business in short term to ensure a smooth transition

* Appointment of Craig Lovelace as new chief financial officer of company

* Anticipated that Craig will join in new financial year following completion of his existing contractual obligations