Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 7 U.S. college leaders voted on Thursday to give the five richest athletic conferences a measure of autonomy in how they govern major college sports, the National Collegiate Athletic Association said, which may result in greater financial compensation for student-athletes.
The so-called power five conferences - the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference - and the NCAA have been under fire from critics for generating billions in revenue from amateur athletics. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)