Aug 7 U.S. college leaders voted on Thursday to give the five richest athletic conferences a measure of autonomy in how they govern major college sports, the National Collegiate Athletic Association said, which may result in greater financial compensation for student-athletes.

The so-called power five conferences - the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference - and the NCAA have been under fire from critics for generating billions in revenue from amateur athletics. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)