HELSINKI Nov 9 Finnish competition authorities said they had no complaints on the sale of Destia's asphalt paving operations to Swedish builder NCC (NCCb.ST) after a Finnish court approved the deal conditionally.

The market court overseeing business practices last week approved the sale on the condition that NCC sell asphalt at market price to competitors such as Finland's Lemminkainen and rent an asphalt mass production site to a rival.

The competition authority, which had opposed the deal in August, said on Wednesday it is now happy with the court's decision.