HELSINKI Nov 9 Finnish competition authorities
said they had no complaints on the sale of Destia's asphalt
paving operations to Swedish builder NCC (NCCb.ST) after a
Finnish court approved the deal conditionally.
The market court overseeing business practices last week
approved the sale on the condition that NCC sell asphalt at
market price to competitors such as Finland's Lemminkainen
and rent an asphalt mass production site to a rival.
The competition authority, which had opposed the deal in
August, said on Wednesday it is now happy with the court's
decision.