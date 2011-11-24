HELSINKI Nov 24 Finnish competition authority has approved the sale of Destia's asphalt paving operations to Swedish builder NCC, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this month Finland's market court set conditions for the deal, saying NCC would have to sell asphalt at market price to competitors such as Finland's Lemminkainen.

After that the parties made a new deal, which stated NCC will not buy Destia's asphalt mass plant located in Tuusula, near Helsinki. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)