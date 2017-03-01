March 1 British IT security firm NCC Group Plc Chief Executive Rob Cotton stepped down with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday, a week after it said it would undertake a strategic review.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Tenner will take over as interim chief executive and will lead the strategic review, the company said.

NCC Group had warned last week that its full-year adjusted core earnings would be lower than its estimate and cancelled its Capital Markets Day, which provides a full review of its strategy and operations.