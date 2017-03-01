March 1 British IT security firm NCC Group Plc
Chief Executive Rob Cotton stepped down with immediate
effect, the company said on Wednesday, a week after it said it
would undertake a strategic review.
Chief Financial Officer Brian Tenner will take over as
interim chief executive and will lead the strategic review, the
company said.
NCC Group had warned last week that its full-year adjusted
core earnings would be lower than its estimate and cancelled its
Capital Markets Day, which provides a full review of its
strategy and operations.
