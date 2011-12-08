* Sees FY12 pretax profit of 21-21.5 mln stg, ahead of market view

* Says H1 sales up more than 27 pct vs yr ago

Dec 8 British IT security firm NCC Group expects fiscal 2012 pretax profit to beat market estimates on increasing awareness about cyber security following a breach at Sony's PlayStation Network earlier this year.

In April, PlayStation gamers were shocked at a massive data hack of Sony that compromised their personal information. It took 11 weeks to fully restore the video game services in Japan.

NCC, which employs 'ethical testers' that identify gaps in new software and systems in an attempt to stay one step ahead of hackers, said it expected pretax profit for the year to end-May 2012 of 21-21.5 million pounds, ahead of market consensus of 19.6 million pounds.

Revenue for the first half was over 27 percent ahead of last year.

"It is clear that the rate of growth in the information security units within Assurance... is faster than expected as companies invest to protect themselves from cyber attacks," Chief Executive Rob Cotton said in a statement.

NCC shares, which have gained nearly a quarter in value in the last six months, closed at 676.5 pence on Wednesday in London, valuing the company at 230 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)