By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, June 5 Three funds have made non-binding
offers for the distressed asset unit of Spanish nationalised
lenders NCG Banco, a source close to the operation said, as more
banks begin offloading the soured assets that nearly felled them
in a financial crisis.
Two of the interested parties are U.S. Fortress Investment
Group and Norwegian fund Lindorff, another source with
knowledge of the matter said. Lindorff and NCG Banco
declined to comment, while Fortress could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Spanish banks, especially rescued ones, are looking to sell
their in-house units that manage distressed assets as they come
under pressure to shrink balance sheets swollen with loans from
a property-driven credit boom which crashed in 2008, plunging
the country into a deep recession.
International funds are interested in buying these
distressed asset management units, complete with staff, as an
investment platform from which to buy up property and soured
loan portfolios at heavy discounts or manage them alongside
banks, bankers and fund managers say.
Few had so far managed to pick up portfolios of soured real
estate, however, as banks had resisted selling at rock bottom
prices in the hope they could recover more by hanging onto
properties.
But funds such as Lindorff have snapped up bundles of
troubled consumer loans, which many banks have already
completely written off.
The NCG Banco unit, known as UGAS, holds just under 20
billion euros ($26.17 billion) of distressed loans and employs
800 people, the source close to the operation said.
The funds are starting due diligence on the unit and final
bids could take months to materialise, the source said. Funds
could end up owning all or a part of the unit, he added.
NCG Banco transferred the vast majority of its property
assets to Spain's so-called 'bad bank' Sareb at the end of last
year, but UGAS holds foreclosed property assets and bad real
estate developer loans that were too small to transfer.
The unit also manages distressed loans to individuals and
businesses.
Funds became interested in the strategy of buying banks'
managed units after Santander's subsidiary Banesto
sold its real estate unit Aktua to U.S. investment fund
Centerbridge at the end of last year, a senior banker said.
Nationalised banks Bankia and Catalunya Banc
are looking to sell their real estate units too,
while banking group La Caixa is seeking a co-investor
for Servihabitat Gestion, which manages the group's repossessed
properties and real estate investments, sources have told
Reuters.