MADRID May 31 State-owned Spanish lender NCG Banco is set to sell its 5.2 percent stake in builder Sacyr after mandating JB Capital Markets for the divestment, according to a stock market filing on Friday.

The sale is part of a restructuring plan for NCG Banco after it received 10 billion euros ($13 billion) of public money.

The bank was one of four that prompted Spain to request an over 40 billion euro rescue for its ailing financial sector last year. Other bailed-out lenders like Bankia are also expected to sell stakes in companies. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)