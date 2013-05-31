BRIEF-Vonovia confirms 2017 forecast for FFO 1 of 830-850 mln eur
* Vonovia says 2016 ffo 1 760.8 million eur versus Reuters poll average 759 million
MADRID May 31 State-owned Spanish lender NCG Banco is set to sell its 5.2 percent stake in builder Sacyr after mandating JB Capital Markets for the divestment, according to a stock market filing on Friday.
The sale is part of a restructuring plan for NCG Banco after it received 10 billion euros ($13 billion) of public money.
The bank was one of four that prompted Spain to request an over 40 billion euro rescue for its ailing financial sector last year. Other bailed-out lenders like Bankia are also expected to sell stakes in companies. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
March 7 Indian shares edged down on Tuesday after rising about 0.7 percent in the previous session, as recent outperformers such as banks were hit by profit-taking with analysts warning markets could head for a phase of consolidation this week.
* Says successfully placed 4,095,124 treasury shares - gross proceeds of eur 51.1 million