BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments sells property for 240 mln yen
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
March 26 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to plan of issuing up to 5 billion yuan ($806.14 million) subordinate bonds in 2014 with maturity longer than 5 yrs
* Says 2013 net profit up 50.8 percent y/y at 4.42 billion yuan
* Says aging population, urbanisation to create demand for China's insurance market
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016