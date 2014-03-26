March 26 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to plan of issuing up to 5 billion yuan ($806.14 million) subordinate bonds in 2014 with maturity longer than 5 yrs

* Says 2013 net profit up 50.8 percent y/y at 4.42 billion yuan

* Says aging population, urbanisation to create demand for China's insurance market

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/huv87v

link.reuters.com/juv87v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)