LONDON, April 30 National Car Parks received
approval in the High Court for a restructuring that will see
lenders wipe out 500 million pounds ($811.87 million) of debt in
return for a 15 percent stake in the business, banking sources
said on Monday.
NCP will now have debt of around 150 million pounds and
owner Macquarie has agreed to inject an additional 50 million
pounds of new money into the business, massively reducing its
debt load and leverage.
"A load of debt has been written off so it should operate
more efficiently and become a viable and strong business again,"
one of the banking sources said.
NCP declined to comment.
NCP received over 75 percent lender approval for the
restructuring to take place and National Australia Bank, Japan's
Mizuho, Royal Bank of Canada and Lloyds Banking Group were part
of a lender steering committee.
A restructuring was dependent on NCP obtaining approval for
a rent reduction from its main landlord, Israeli investment
group Delek, which controls 59 percent of Powerfocal - a company
which leases 127 car parks to NCP.
Delek agreed to lower rent by 9 million pounds to 40 million
a year as part of the restructuring.
Macquarie acquired the car parks operator from 3i for $1.5
billion in 2007, backed by 500 million pounds in primary loans
and additional debt in swap costs.
NCP has suffered from expensive rent and a decline in
customers as consumers have tightened their belts in the
economic gloom.
($1 = 0.6159 British pounds)
