By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, April 4 Britain's National Car Parks and its lenders were in the High Court on Wednesday morning seeking to restructure the company's 650-million-pound ($1 billion) debt pile, banking sources close to the deal said.

The restructuring will propose a debt-for-equity swap that will see lenders write down around 500 million pounds of debt in return for a 15 percent stake in the business, diluting existing owner Macquarie's share, the banking sources said.

Macquarie acquired the car parks operator from 3i for $1.5 billion in 2007, backed by 500 million pounds ($785 million) in primary loans as well as additional debt in swap costs.

As part of the deal, Macquarie will inject 50 million pounds of new money into the business, the sources said.

Lenders will also share in the upside of any profits over a certain level.

A restructuring hinged on whether NCP could get approval for a rent reduction from its main landlord, Israeli investment group Delek which controls 59 percent of the 127 car parks leased to NCP through Powerfocal - the property arm (PropCo) of NCP, the bankers added. A new rent agreement was reached on Tuesday.

An opco/propco structure, as it is commonly referred to, sees the propco's debt serviced with rent payments from the opco (operating company). It is the same model under which peer Southern Cross fell down after defaulting on its debt.

Rent has been reduced by around 9 million pounds to 40 million pounds a year, the bankers said.

If the so-called "scheme of arrangement" is approved by the court, NCP needs to obtain 75 percent of lender approval for the restructuring to take place. Bankers said lenders are likely to give their approval.

National Australia Bank, Japan's Mizuho, Royal Bank of Canada and Lloyds Banking Group are on a lender steering committee. Banks are being advised by KPMG and law firm Linklaters.

NCP is being advised by Deloitte & Touche and law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Delek, is being advised by Ernst & Young and U.S. law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.

NCP's debt has fallen to deeply distressed levels in Europe's secondary loan market and is quoted at around 16.8 percent of face value, a dramatic fall from last October when it was quoted at 60 percent, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

($1 = 0.6262 British pounds)