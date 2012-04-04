* Lenders to write down 500 mln stg of debt for 15% equity
* Rent reduced by 9 mln stg per annum
* Macquarie to inject 50 mln stg into business
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, April 4 Britain's National Car Parks and
its lenders were in the High Court on Wednesday morning seeking
to restructure the company's 650-million-pound ($1 billion) debt
pile, banking sources close to the deal said.
The restructuring will propose a debt-for-equity swap that
will see lenders write down around 500 million pounds of debt in
return for a 15 percent stake in the business, diluting existing
owner Macquarie's share, the banking sources said.
Macquarie acquired the car parks operator from 3i for $1.5
billion in 2007, backed by 500 million pounds ($785 million) in
primary loans as well as additional debt in swap costs.
As part of the deal, Macquarie will inject 50 million pounds
of new money into the business, the sources said.
Lenders will also share in the upside of any profits over a
certain level.
A restructuring hinged on whether NCP could get approval for
a rent reduction from its main landlord, Israeli investment
group Delek which controls 59 percent of the 127 car parks
leased to NCP through Powerfocal - the property arm (PropCo) of
NCP, the bankers added. A new rent agreement was reached on
Tuesday.
An opco/propco structure, as it is commonly referred to,
sees the propco's debt serviced with rent payments from the opco
(operating company). It is the same model under which peer
Southern Cross fell down after defaulting on its debt.
Rent has been reduced by around 9 million pounds to 40
million pounds a year, the bankers said.
If the so-called "scheme of arrangement" is approved by the
court, NCP needs to obtain 75 percent of lender approval for the
restructuring to take place. Bankers said lenders are likely to
give their approval.
National Australia Bank, Japan's Mizuho, Royal Bank of
Canada and Lloyds Banking Group are on a lender steering
committee. Banks are being advised by KPMG and law firm
Linklaters.
NCP is being advised by Deloitte & Touche and law firm
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Delek, is being advised by Ernst
& Young and U.S. law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.
NCP's debt has fallen to deeply distressed levels in
Europe's secondary loan market and is quoted at around 16.8
percent of face value, a dramatic fall from last October when it
was quoted at 60 percent, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.6262 British pounds)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Mark Potter)