May 10 North China Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it issues first tranche of 2016 super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan

* Says each note is with a price of 100 yuan

* Says the notes with a term of 180 days and an interest rate of 4.5 percent

* Says the maturity date of Nov. 5

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5c8znz

