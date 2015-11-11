Nov 11 Blackstone Group LP has agreed to
invest more than $800 million in NCR Corp that will give
it the equivalent of more than a 15 percent stake in the
automated teller machines maker, a source familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
Duluth, Georgia-based NCR plans to announce details of the
deal with Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm,
by Thursday, the source said, asking not to be identified ahead
of any official announcement.
Blackstone declined to comment, while NCR did not respond to
a request for comment.
Blackstone held talks to acquire NCR outright earlier this
year but could not agree on terms, people familiar with the
matter have previously told Reuters. The Wall Street Journal
first reported on the minority stake investment on Wednesday.
