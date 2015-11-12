Nov 12 Activist investor P. Schoenfeld Asset
Management (PSAM) is questioning NCR Corp's motivation
for striking a deal that gave Blackstone Group a major
stake in the company, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
PSAM, which is a large shareholder in NCR, is seeking
clarity from the company on why the deal with Blackstone was
necessary, the people said, asking not to be named because the
matter was private. The hedge fund also has concerns about
governance related to NCR's board, the sources said.
NCR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Blackstone Group LP said Thursday it was investing $820
million in return for a 17 percent stake in the maker of
automated teller machines. PSAM said in its letter to the NCR
Board on October 29 that it owned 2.4 million shares along with
additional call options.
