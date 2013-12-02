Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 2 Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC said it sold mobile banking company Digital Insight to ATM maker NCR Corp for $1.65 billion after owning the company for about four months.
Digital Insight, formerly Intuit Financial Services, was acquired by Thoma Bravo in August 2013 for $1.025 billion, the private equity firm said on Monday.
Intuit bought Digital Insight, which was founded in 1995, for $1.35 billion in 2007.
The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo.
