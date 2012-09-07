BRIEF-Ardelyx says successful trial of hyperphosphatemia treatment
* Ardelyx announces successful phase 3 trial of Tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease
Sept 7 NCR Corp : * Moody's rates ncr's new notes ba2; assigns ba1 cfr; outlook stable * Rpt-moody's rates ncr's new notes ba2; assigns ba1 cfr; outlook stable
* Ardelyx announces successful phase 3 trial of Tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease
* FICC revenues seen rising 4-5 pct this year after 2016 jump
* Wyndham Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results