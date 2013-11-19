Nov 19 NCR Corp : * Continues next phase of pension transformation strategy * Entered into agreement with trustees of NCR pension plan in UK on entry into

a pension insurance buy-out transaction for the UK pension plan * Transaction aims to secure over $1 billion of benefits, through insurance

contracts provided by PIC * Deal is for the about 5,400 members of UK pension plan who are former or

current employees of certain subsidiaries of NCR Corporation in UK * Co expects to take additional steps to accomplish the full buy-out of the UK

pension plan in an efficient and expeditious manner * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage