June 16 Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP are making a joint bid for NCR Corp in a leveraged buyout worth more than $10 billion, including debt, making it this year's biggest, according to people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone and Carlyle, the world's two largest private equity firms, have joined forces to outbid other buyout firms and acquire Duluth, Georgia-based NCR, which manufactures cash registers and ATMs.

The auction for NCR is several weeks away from completion, the people said.

Other buyout firms are vying for NCR, including Apollo Global Management LLC and Thoma Bravo LLC, the people said. Some of the other private equity firms that are competing could also team up, the people added.

There is no certainty that Blackstone's and Carlyle's consortium will prevail, or even that NCR will agree to a sale with any party, the people said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is not public. An NCR spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Spokespeople for the private equity firms either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)