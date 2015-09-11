Sept 11 Blackstone Group LP is once again
taking a look at bidding for NCR Corp, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
While Blackstone is considering a bid to buy the Duluth,
Georgia-based manufacturer of cash registers and automated
teller machines, its plans are not final and could still change,
the person said, asking not to be identified because the
deliberations have not been made public.
Blackstone declined to comment, while NCR did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this summer, Blackstone had teamed up with Carlyle
Group LP to acquire NCR for more than $10 billion,
including debt, Reuters previously reported. Those talks fell
apart.
The New York Post was first to report that Blackstone had
become involved in the sales process again.
NCR shares rose as much as 69 cents, or 2.6 percent, to
$27.14 per share on Friday.
NCR management is reviewing the company's strategy in light
of a declining share price that has attracted activist
investors. The company has been considering options, including
spinning off or selling assets, or returning cash through share
buybacks or a dividend.
Shareholders have been pressuring the company to explore
options. Marcato Capital Management has been calling on NCR
since last year to explore strategic alternatives, and now holds
a seat on its board of directors.
In July, Thoma Bravo LLC was in advanced talks with about a
dozen banks about securing debt financing for a bid for NCR,
Reuters reported.
The company, which was founded more than a century ago, has
been trying to expand into the software sector. It recently
launched a cloud-based software system for ATMs called Kalpana
that is meant to replace outdated PC software on the machines
and help owners cut costs. It also makes self-checkout machines.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Dan Grebler)