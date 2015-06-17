COLOMBO, June 17 Sri Lanka's National Development Bank Plc raised 10 billion rupees ($74.63 million) from a debenture issue to enhance the lender's tier 2 capital base, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It raised the money through 100 million five-year tenure debentures with a face value of 100 rupees each. ($1 = 134.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)