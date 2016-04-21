LONDON, April 21 British utility group Centrica
said on Thursday it has agreed to buy Denmark-based
energy management firm Neas Energy for 170 million pounds
($243.9 million) to build on its marketing and trading
activities in mainland Europe.
Centrica, which in British Gas owns the UK's biggest energy
supplier, said that Neas's short-term power trading expertise in
north west Europe would complement its exiting longer-term gas
and power trading business.
The deal was worth 1.6 billion Danish crowns in cash plus
adjustments for cash and net working capital, Centrica said.
Centrica's foray into Denmark comes as it has been hit hard
by weak energy prices and fiercer competition in its home
market. It said last year it would cut 6,000 jobs as part of a
cost-saving drive.
($1 = 0.6970 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)