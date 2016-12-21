BRIEF-O-Bank receives penalty order of T$2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
DUBAI Dec 21 Nebras Power, majority owned by Qatar Electricity and Water Company, has signed a $430 million debut revolving credit facility led by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, the company said on Wednesday.
The four-year loan transaction will be used to strengthen the company's capital structure and to provide long-term financial flexibility, the statement said. HSBC and Mizuho were also involved in the loan.
Nebras Power owns and operates power generation projects in Qatar. It is 60 percent-owned by Qatar Electricity and Water. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.