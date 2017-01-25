Jan 25 Nebraska state Senator Bill Kintner
resigned on Wednesday after he retweeted a disparaging post
about women protesters holding signs criticizing comments U.S.
President Donald Trump once made about sexual assault.
The Republican legislator stepped down ahead of a vote
scheduled for Wednesday by fellow state lawmakers on whether to
expel him. An expulsion would have been the first in the
unicameral legislature's history.
"As much as my heart says to fight, my head says it's time
to step away from the legislature," Kintner, 56, told a news
conference.
He said he had hesitated because he knew his resignation,
which takes effect on Monday, would be hailed as a victory by
"the progressive liberal movement."
Kintner also was fined last year for having cybersex using a
state computer.
Republican Governor Pete Ricketts said in a statement that
Kintner had done the right thing and that he would move quickly
to fill the vacancy.
Kintner, who has represented a district south of Omaha since
2012, was criticized after he retweeted on Sunday a post by
conservative radio host Larry Elder that insulted protest
marchers.
Elder's tweet included a photograph of three women at a
weekend Women's March carrying signs protesting President Donald
Trump's 2005 comments about grabbing women by the genitals, the
Lincoln Journal Star newspaper reported.
"Ladies, I think you're safe," Elder wrote.
Kintner had argued that the posting was misconstrued and
that the backlash he received for retweeting it was part of a
"liberal activist campaign" against him, the newspaper said.
Kintner's Twitter account has since been deleted, as has the
original tweet by Elder.
The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission had
fined Kintner $1,000 in August for improper use of state
property after he admitted having cybersex with a woman in 2015
using a state laptop.
At the time, Kintner resisted calls to step down from fellow
politicians, including Ricketts, the newspaper reported.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing
by Daniel Wallis and David Gregorio)