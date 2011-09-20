* Pushes back hearing on plan to exit bankruptcy

NEW YORK, Sept 20 Nebraska Book Co has delayed a hearing seeking court approval of its bankruptcy exit plan, saying it needs more time to secure $250 million in financing.

In a court filing Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the college bookstore operator said institutions that have agreed to arrange financing for the company have voiced concerns over the prospects of getting a loan in the current economy.

Citing the "tightening of capital markets" and other "macroeconomic" concerns raised by the institutions, Nebraska Book adjourned until Oct. 27 its confirmation hearing initially slated for Oct. 4. The delay will also give the company more time to try to satisfy the loan arrangers' desire for final financial results from the company's back-to-school rush, according to the filing.

If confirmed, the restructuring plan would give control of the 96-year-old company, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, to bondholders.

Nebraska Book, whose 280 locations make it among the largest U.S. college bookstore operators, filed for bankruptcy in June with a prepackaged restructuring proposal that would pay back secured lenders in full. The plan would give subordinated noteholders a 78 percent equity stake, $110 million in unsecured notes and $30.6 million in cash.

The case is In re: Nebraska Book Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12005.

