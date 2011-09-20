* Pushes back hearing on plan to exit bankruptcy
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Nebraska Book Co has delayed
a hearing seeking court approval of its bankruptcy exit plan,
saying it needs more time to secure $250 million in financing.
In a court filing Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Delaware, the college bookstore operator said institutions that
have agreed to arrange financing for the company have voiced
concerns over the prospects of getting a loan in the current
economy.
Citing the "tightening of capital markets" and other
"macroeconomic" concerns raised by the institutions, Nebraska
Book adjourned until Oct. 27 its confirmation hearing initially
slated for Oct. 4. The delay will also give the company more
time to try to satisfy the loan arrangers' desire for final
financial results from the company's back-to-school rush,
according to the filing.
If confirmed, the restructuring plan would give control of
the 96-year-old company, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, to
bondholders.
Nebraska Book, whose 280 locations make it among the
largest U.S. college bookstore operators, filed for bankruptcy
in June with a prepackaged restructuring proposal that would
pay back secured lenders in full. The plan would give
subordinated noteholders a 78 percent equity stake, $110
million in unsecured notes and $30.6 million in cash.
The case is In re: Nebraska Book Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12005.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Gunna Dickson)