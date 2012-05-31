TOKYO May 31 NEC Corp plans to sell most of its stake in telecoms equipment measuring instrument maker Anritsu Corp, IFR Japan Capital Markets reported.

The block trade of 7.65 million shares, which was valued at 6.7 billion yen based on Anritsu's closing price at 874 yen on Wednesday, will cut NEC's holding to 0.5 percent from almost 6 percent, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The share offering will be domestic only, and will be priced between June 6 and 8, IFR said. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)