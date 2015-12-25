TOKYO Dec 25 Japan's NEC Corp said on Friday that it was promoting Senior Executive Vice President Takashi Niino to chief executive officer effective April 1, replacing Nobuhiro Endo.

Endo will become chairman of the board after six years at the top post, the electronics maker and IT services provider said in a statement.

Niino joined the company in 1977 and has served as chief of the company's financial systems business. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edmund Klamann)