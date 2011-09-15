TOKYO, Sept 15 NEC Corp , Japan's top PC vendor, can still hit its full-year profit forecast despite the strength of the yen, thanks to a rise in orders in the first half of the financial year, its president said on Thursday.

"Domestic orders for IT services are stronger than last year," President Nobuhiro Endo told reporters in a group interview, though he noted that the weak euro was "a headache."

"Our forecast is within reach," he said.

NEC, which competes against Fujitsu Ltd at home, expects an operating profit of 90 billion yen ($1.2 billion) for the year ending in March 2012, up 56 percent from the previous year on a 5.9 percent rise in sales.

The forecast is above the consensus estimate of 80 billion yen according to ThomsonReuters Starmine Estimates.

NEC, which also makes lithium-ion auto batteries, wireless base stations and mobile phones, reported a smaller quarterly operating loss of 19.4 billion yen in April-June, from a 23.2 billion yen loss the previous year, and is still struggling to recoup losses in its core IT services operations.

Earlier this week the euro fell to a 10-year low versus the yen due to worries about the European debt crisis. A strong yen erodes Japanese firms' overseas profits when repatriated and hurts their sales competitiveness.

NEC made 3.5 percent of its sales in Europe in the year ended in March. ($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)