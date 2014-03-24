TOKYO, March 24 Japanese system integrator NEC Corp said on Monday it would buy A123 Systems' battery systems integration business from China's Wanxiang Group for about $100 million.

NEC said it was aiming to strengthen its battery storage systems business through its purchase of the unit, A123 Energy Solutions.

Wanxiang bought U.S.-based A123 Systems last year following a bankruptcy auction. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)