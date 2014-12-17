(New throughout, adds details from U.S. Attorney press
BOSTON Dec 17 Two pharmacists from
Massachusetts were charged with second-degree murder in
connection with a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed at
least 64 people and injured about 750, according to an
indictment made public on Wednesday.
The 131-count indictment accuses 14 people who either worked
or acted as owners of New England Compounding Center (NECC), a
specialty pharmacy that went into bankruptcy after the outbreak.
Barry J. Cadden, 48, a pharmacist and part of NECC's
ownership group, and pharmacist Glenn A. Chinn, 46, have been
charged with 25 murders in seven states, according to the
indictment.
The outbreak was "an unprecedented national tragedy," Carmen
Ortiz, the U.S. Attorney for the district of Massachusetts, said
at a news conference. Health officials have said it was the
deadliest meningitis outbreak in U.S. history.
Prosecutors said officials at Framingham,
Massachusetts-based NECC knowingly shipped contaminated steroids
across the country. The drugs typically were injected in
patients suffering from back pain.
The pharmacy escaped harsh punishment from health regulators
several times in the years leading up to the outbreak, according
to hundreds of pages of documents obtained under a Freedom of
Information Act request.
NECC, about 20 miles west of Boston, started out as a small
family business owned by members of Cadden's family, along with
his brother-in-law, Gregory Conigliaro, 49, a recycling
entrepreneur.
Eventually, the operations expanded to bulk sales to
hospitals and clinics in nearly 50 states, company records show.
During the first 10 months of 2012, NECC generated about $32.4
million in revenue, the indictment said.
The indictment accuses Greg Conigliaro of instructing staff
to create 300 fraudulent prescriptions related to an eye
anesthetic that didn't work.
His brother, Doug Conigliaro, 53, and sister-in-law Carla
Conigliaro, are accused of criminal contempt in connection with
$33 million in transfers to eight different bank accounts after
NECC went into bankruptcy. Carla Conigliaro, 51, was NECC's
majority shareholder.
Overall, the charges include racketeering, conspiracy,
contempt and mail fraud. The 25 second-degree murder charges
against Cadden and Chin fall under the Racketeer Influenced and
Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). The charges relate to patients
who died in Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, North
Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
NECC shut down in October 2012 and filed for bankruptcy two
months later under a barrage of lawsuits. This month, a trustee
overseeing the bankruptcy filed a plan that would set aside at
least $135 million to compensate victims and their families.
