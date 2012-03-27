BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to S&P/TSX Canadian indices
* New York Stock Exchange announced ADR's of Yanzhou Coal Mining will be delisted from exchange after close of trading on feb 16
March 28 - NEC Corp and its union have reached an agreement to cut wages by 4 percent across the board from April till the end of the year, the Nikkei reported.
Since the parties had agreed earlier on built-in wage hikes that take effect next month, pay is expected to effectively decline only by 2 percent on average, the daily reported.
NEC, which expects to record a consolidated net loss of 100 billion yen ($1.20 billion) for the current fiscal year, aims to improve its earnings next year by cutting personnel costs. ($1 = 83.1400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* New York Stock Exchange announced ADR's of Yanzhou Coal Mining will be delisted from exchange after close of trading on feb 16
* Keyera Corp - announced plans to construct a new NGL gathering pipeline system that will provide producers in West Central Alberta
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited