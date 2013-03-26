UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 26 Shares of NEC Mobiling Ltd jumped 14.6 percent to 5,510 yen to a record high on Tuesday after sources said its parent NEC Corp is planning to sell a 51 percent stake.
NEC shares climbed 5.4 percent to 256 yen.
NEC Corp expects to sell the NEC Mobiling stake for 70 to 80 billion yen ($742 million - $848 million), financial and industry sources told Reuters, adding that Marubeni Corp's telecommunications unit and TD Mobile are among the prospective buyers. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources