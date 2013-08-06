Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South Africa's Nedbank Ltd said on Tuesday it had entered into an alliance with Bank of China to target trade and investment between Africa and the world's second-largest economy.
"The alliance will provide Nedbank with access to new clients and new markets, and will facilitate both parties' lending, trade finance and transactional banking businesses across Africa," Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said in a statement. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.